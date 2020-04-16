GENEVA — Communities such as Penn Yan, Canandaigua and Waterloo have had box lacrosse fields for many years.
Geneva may join that list by the summer of 2021.
Town officials and a group of youth lacrosse coaches and parents have formed a town sports facility committee, and hope to put a box field for lacrosse and other sports such as soccer behind the Town Hall off County Road 6.
The proposed box field will have artificial turf similar to Loman Field on the high/middle school campus. The projected cost is about $100,000.
“We have been talking about utilizing the space behind the Town Hall, so this is sort of perfect timing,” said Town Board member Jeff Dunham, a Geneva High School teacher who coaches varsity boys soccer and lacrosse.
The Town Board passed a resolution backing the project. The town will pay 40 percent of the cost, while fundraising will cover the remaining 60 percent.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the town share will come from a parks and recreation fee, a one-time fee many towns place on new residential construction. Geneva started its fee last year and collected its first large amount from a big apartment complex on County Road 6, Town Side at Pre-Emption, because the fee is applied to every apartment and unit.
“Our fee is modest, $500 per, compared to what is charged in places like Victor and Farmington, and we’ll use it to support things like the box field and the bike park we’re working on behind Town Hall,” Venuti said. “Our code enforcement officer previously worked in those towns and was surprised we didn’t have that fee, and was asked what our fee was by developers, who expect it, so we decided to move forward with it.”
Jen Good, a town resident and Geneva teacher who coaches modified girls lacrosse, is on the committee. She said the group will apply for grants, hold a variety of fundraisers, and solicit sponsors for advertising boards inside the box field, similar to the ice hockey rink on South Exchange Street.
“We are hopeful about this project and excited about the potential opportunities,” she said. “We want this to be something the town can be proud of.”
Another committee member, Nick DeMaria, coaches at several levels of youth lacrosse, and has two young daughters who play the sport. He said the box field would be used by teams at any level and other sports.
“The turf field will have good drainage, and it’s always good to have a nice dry facility to turn to ... especially with the spring weather up here,” he said. “It was very wet here last May. The fields were soaked, and we had about six teams that had no place to practice.”
While committee members hope the field is ready by next summer, COVID-19 could impact those plans. DeMaria said a youth lacrosse tournament held each year in Geneva, a major fundraiser, is in jeopardy due to the novel coronavirus.
“We are not going to let that slow us down,” DeMaria said. “We are looking at grants and fundraisers to bridge the gap.
“We are very excited to see this project happen. Box lacrosse is fun to watch. It’s a different game with a lot of stick skills, agility and a fast pace.”