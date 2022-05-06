GENEVA — The abortion debate played out on the streets of Geneva Wednesday night.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation’s Geneva branch organized a protest of the Supreme Court’s apparent intent to revoke abortion rights by overturning Roe V. Wade.
The rally took place at the intersection of North and Exchange streets.
The Defend Roe Emergency Rally was part of a nationwide set of actions organized for May 4-8 by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Geneva organization said.
The group said 2021 was the “worst year for abortion rights in almost 50 years, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which gathers statistics on abortion. With the recent leak of the majority draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, 2022 is shaping to be even worse. The future of Roe v. Wade is at stake.”
The group noted that the Supreme Court started hearing the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case last year. The law in question is the Gestational Age Act, which if upheld, would ban elective abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe vs. Wade allows abortion up until 28 weeks of pregnancy, the group noted, “extending that when necessary to save the life of the mother.”
If Roe is overturned, the group said, abortion will be immediately restricted or outlawed in 26 states that have so-called “trigger laws” on the books.
“Other states will be free to put abortion restrictions in place, greatly curtailing abortion access,” the group said.
City resident Hannah Dickinson of Ward 6 was among those stressing what she said is the importance of access to abortion and reproductive justice.
“These people who claim they’re pro-life — we know that’s a lie, because if we really had a pro-life government, we wouldn’t have an out-of-control maternal mortality rate. We would have free healthcare and childcare, a guaranteed roof over every child’s head and guaranteed food on their plates. Real reproductive justice requires a whole new system. Because reproductive justice doesn’t end at abortion rights. It doesn’t even end at free abortion on demand, or health care for all. Reproductive justice means that all of us here have a right to choose when, how, if, and under what conditions, we have children, and it means building together the kind of world in which those children can thrive and flourish.”
Geneva resident Penny Hankins expressed outrage that women’s reproductive rights are being decided by men and the need for women to stand up against them.
“This is the time when we need to turn out in droves in the streets to fight back like never before against the patriarchy,” she said.
The group said they chanted, “Not the church, not the state. Women must decide our fate.” They also chanted, “Pro-life, your name’s a lie. You don’t care if women die.”