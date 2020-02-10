GENEVA — Laura Salamendra caused a stir last month when she refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at the opening of her first meeting as a member of City Council.
“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and my allegiance is with the people of Geneva and the world, not the flag,” she said after that January meeting. “I have felt this way since I was in the fourth grade and have exercised my constitutional right to do so ever since.”
Last week, with the Geneva American Legion Dough Boys leading the Pledge at the request of Mayor Steve Valentino, Salamendra sat again — but this time, 17 others stayed in their seats as well to express their solidarity with the councilor. Among them was Hannah Dickinson, Salamendra’s friend and fellow Geneva Women’s Assembly member.
“Not standing for the Pledge is a choice many people of conscience make,” she said. “Those who claim to be offended about this are trying to create a stir that distracts from the work that really matters: addressing food insecurity, increasing support for domestic violence survivors, addressing the housing crisis, increasing access to childcare and police accountability, to name a few. These are the issues that everyday Genevans actually care about.”
A number of letters were published in the Finger Lakes Times suggesting that what Salamendra did in January was a slap in the face to the country and to the people sworn to defend it. She continued to endure scorn in social media circles, including an anonymous Facebook site called Geneva True Media, where a Feb. 3 post urged people to come to Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “Please go out and share your opinions during the Public Comment section of the meeting regarding the last few weeks of current events, such as the posts made by our page!” the post read.
One city resident, Kelly Crawford, did come to express her opposition to Salamendra sitting for the Pledge.
“Miss Salamendra, you were elected to represent the people of the city of Geneva,” she said. “When you choose not to stand and respect our American flag, you are doing an injustice to those whom you represent. When you voice your opinion on a particular subject, please know that many of us do not share your views.
“I have been employed at my current job for 13 years, and, on occasion, there have been decisions made that I didn’t necessarily agree with, but I understand that I have a job to do and that it is not appropriate to bring my personal feelings and/or beliefs to the workplace. Being a City Council member carries a level of responsibility above and beyond that of a regular resident of Geneva. A Council member should maintain a level of professionalism, an objective approach and above all a level of ethical behavior that is above reproach. I care about our city and am concerned that these behaviors have created a negative environment where Council members are not held accountable for their actions. I respectfully ask that these issues be addressed and that the council respond formally to my concerns.”
Crawford singling out Salamendra by name is in apparent violation of City Council ground rules regarding public comment, which was read by Valentino prior to Crawford speaking. He said members of the public are not allowed to address individual members of Council when speaking.
When Crawford used Salamendra’s name, Valentino interrupted to inform her not to do so, but he did let her continue with her statement.
As for Valentino’s decision to invite the Legion’s Dough Boys to the meeting to lead the Pledge, the mayor responded that “several members of the community that contacted me with their opinions to the point they felt something should be done. My stance was that Laura was only exercising her rights. My reason for inviting the Legion was to show my respect to the flag and what I believe it stands for. Two sides to every story.”
Salamendra said Thursday that she appreciated the support.
“I’m really moved by the overwhelming support I’ve received from Genevans, as well as people across the country,” she said, “and I am grateful to be part of a community that recognizes that there are many ways to demonstrate one’s commitment to ‘liberty and justice for all.’ While my decision not to stand for the Pledge is a personal one, last night demonstrated that I am not alone. Solidarity is always a far more powerful tool than division.”