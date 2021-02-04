LYONS — While there are now several minority representatives on a Wayne County committee looking at police reform, a local organization is criticizing the Board of Supervisors chairman for the panel’s original makeup.
In a news release, Wayne Action for Racial Equality said despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to address the impact of policing on communities of color, the initial list of committee members issued Jan. 22 failed to include a single person of color. The panel held its first meeting Jan. 26 at the Ohmann Theater.
“No people of color were invited to be on the committee,” WARE member Dr. John “Lory” Ghertner said in an email to the Times. “I demanded a place at the table and was then allowed four people of color to attend.”
Ghertner, who is white, said the county’s “chief executive” — in this case, Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller — is responsible for forming the committee.
“We have tried to help push this committee’s formation for several months, with no response from Mr. Miller until he called me under pressure,” Ghertner said. “The issue is that Wayne County has opted to wait until last week to start a process that was designed to take nine months.”
The Times emailed Sheriff Barry Virts and Miller the news release from WARE, along with Ghertner’s emails. Virts referred questions about the news release to Miller.
The sheriff said he has been preparing his office to comply with Cuomo’s order since last June by going above and beyond the department’s annual training, including anti-bias policing, de-escalation, mental health, and diversity, and equity and inclusion. Virts added that he gave PowerPoint presentations twice in November; both included public listening sessions. He has also posted information on police reform and Cuomo’s order on the sheriff’s office website (waynecosheriff.org) and the department’s social media platforms.
Virts said to stay within Cuomo’s timeline of April 1 for municipalities to adopt reform measures, he formed a subcommittee that includes some members of the larger committee, and others.
“Sheriff Virts has worked tirelessly to address both the order and what he feels should be improved in the county,” Ghertner said.
Miller sent the following statement by email:
“We have done our best to follow the governor’s Executive Order 203. It is required to have specific people on the committee. I have reached out to several community leaders to balance the ethnicity of the members. I cannot mandate people to participate.”
Miller noted that people voiced their concerns at the two listening sessions.
“We tried to keep the balance of members in line to the county population, as well as focus on the governor’s requirements,” he said. “We will continue to promote a well-rounded committee. We have been working on the overall plan and doing the ‘groundwork’ for several weeks. I would not call a committee together just to ‘meet.’ We have been working with the department leaders, on the committee, to form our agenda and mission goals. There has not been a ‘outcry’ from the general public on the speed of our progress. Comments are received and addressed, based on their priority in regards to the overall program.”
WARE officials said the first committee meeting failed to build on public comments of the previous listening sessions, and committee leadership failed to include people of color.
The second meeting, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled due to snow.
“A person of color should be leading these meetings in order to develop effective recommendations,” committee member Wilfred Jimenez said. “We want to be given the chance to highlight what the actual issues are and see it reflected in the priorities of the committee agenda.”
“This group is very divided and not well organized. Therefore, I have no clue how a useful plan can be created,” committee member James Schuler added. “Wayne County is more multicultural than monolithic, and this understanding is completely missing from this meeting.”
Future meetings are scheduled every Tuesday night until March 16, when the Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt a reform plan that must be reviewed by state officials.
“Perhaps there will be better organization, more transparency, and better communication, although I see no evidence of this,” Ghertner said of future meetings.