SENECA FALLS — An Auburn-based organization formed to help teen girls imagine being civic leaders and future candidates for public office is back with big plans for 2023.
Called “1st Amendment-1st Vote,” the organization was founded by former Auburn Mayor Melina Carnicelli in 2018.
“These past two years have been a challenge, yet we at 1st Amendment-1st Vote made our way and are back with student sessions, rekindling relationships and attending events in person,” Carnicelli said.
For the 2022-23 academic year, the group will host five regional seminar days and several online sessions, and conclude in the spring with its annual Leadership Action Summit in Seneca Falls, the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement in America.
Carnicelli said the new year also will see the organization implementing a resource development program, adding two more regions to its New York state service area and securing school district cost-sharing for student programming. The Albany Capital Region already has been added to host programs this school year.
“School closings during the pandemic forced us to be innovative and find new ways to connect,” Carnicelli said. “Gratefully, our committee school districts, supporters and board stood by the program as we inched forward. And despite all the ups and downs, we at 1st Amendment-1st Vote remain devoted to our mission of exploring civic participation to help teen girls imagine their possibilities as leaders and future candidates for office.”
In 2018, the organization began with pilot sessions in Central and Western New York. A total of 49 students from eight high schools were involved. Today, Carnicelli said the organization is working with 21 school districts and 175 teen girls from five of the state’s 10 regions.
This past October, 1st Amendment-1st Vote hosted its first in-person seminar sessions in well over two years. Carnicelli said students, when asked to choose one or more civic engagement commitments resulting from Seminar Day, reported they plan to work closely with their school group on the School Action Plans for Change, volunteer in their communities at least once this school year, and register to vote prior to their 18th birthdays.
In New York, a person may preregister to vote at age 16.
Carnicelli noted that women have slightly higher voter turnout rates than men in both Presidential and mid-term elections. She noted that while women are 51% of the population, they hold only 26% of elected governance seats.
“This is why we exist: to educate, engage and inspire young women to know their right place at governance tables,” Carnicelli said, adding that the group is non-partisan.
For more information, visit the group’s website 1sta1stv.org, like them on Facebook, or email 1sta1stv@gmail.com.