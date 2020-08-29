GENEVA — An informational meeting on the proposed city police accountability board will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 in the Geneva City Hall parking lot on Castle Street.
Organizer Michael Pinco said the meeting is “an effort to bring awareness to the people that de-funding the police would create a real public safety crisis and negative impact for the citizens and the guests of our beautiful city. In addition, we will provide other important information to the people of the city of Geneva and what they need to know about the Geneva City Council and its effect on its residents and the businesses of Geneva.”
Those attending are asked to wear face masks and bring lawn chairs if they choose.