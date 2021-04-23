TORREY — The Friends of the Outlet Inc., owners of most of the Keuka Outlet Trail property along the Keuka Outlet between Keuka and Seneca lakes, is teaming up with Greenidge Generation LLC to form a working group that will explore the feasibility of extending the trail to Seneca Lake.
The group will include representatives of the Friends of the Outlet Board of Directors, Greenidge Generation management, and members of the Greenidge Generation Community Advisory Committee.
“Greenidge has long been a supporter of those along the Keuka Outlet Trail, and they are in a unique position to work with us to create meaningful new ways for the community to enjoy Seneca Lake,” Phillip Rahr, president of the Friends of the Outlet, said in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with them on a process which could result in the realization of the dreams of many current and former members of The Friends.”
Currently, the Keuka Outlet Trail terminates at the Dresden Trailhead, just west of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks on Seneca Street in Dresden. Greenidge Generation’s property extends from Seneca Lake to just east of the Milo Street/Kings Hill Road bridge over the Outlet.
Preliminary discussions between Friends of the Outlet long-range planning chairman Rob Schwarting and officials at Greenidge Generation began last fall.
The Friends of the Outlet is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization focusing on preserving, protecting, and improving properties along the Keuka Outlet. Also known as Minnesetah River, it flows from Keuka Lake into Seneca Lake.
For more information about the Friends of the Outlet, visit www.KeukaOutletTrail.org.
For more information about Greenidge Generation, visit greenidgellc.com.