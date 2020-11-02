WATKINS GLEN — Opponents of a proposed solid waste transfer facility in the Schuyler County town of Cayuta are urging state officials to deny a permit application for the project.
At a virtual press conference Friday, opponents voiced concerns about the permit application of Alternative Waste Services of Newfield to use land it owns for a material recovery facility and waste transfer station. The company is proposing to haul up to 500 tons of waste and construction demolition debris to the site, using an estimated 185 trucks trips per day.
The main concern voiced by opponents, in addition to the increased truck traffic, is their claim that the facility would generate thousand of gallons of leachate that could get into the groundwater or be collected for treatment. That leachate, they claim, would contain the chemical PFAS.
PFAS is a chemical that the opponents say can cause developmental effects in infants, lower a woman’s chance of pregnancy, increase a woman’s blood pressure during pregnancy, lower infant birth weights, interfere with the body’s natural hormones, increase cholesterol levels, affect the immune system and increase the risk of cancer.
Mary Anne Kowalski, president of the Committee To Preserve the Finger Lakes, said the company’s application states there would be up to 22 tons of garbage held on the site at any given time, which could leak PFAS into the ground. The leachate collected would be trucked to the Tompkins County Wastewater Treatment Facility, which she said does not have the capability of removing PFAS from the leachate before it would go into Cayuga Lake. The lake, she said, is a drinking water source for 40,000 to 90,000 people, depending on whether students at Cornell University and Ithaca College are present.
“There is no routine monitoring of wastewater treatment plants for PFAS, either during acceptance of the leachate or when it is discharged into drinking water. Nor are there limits set on how much leachate the plant can accept,” Kowalski said.
“Until more is known about testing and control of PFAS in garbage facilities and wastewater, another new source should not be added, especially in an enviromentally sensitive area with federally protected wetlands,” she said.
“For this reason alone, I urge Governor Cuomo and the DEC to deny permits for this facility,” she concluded.
Others speaking at the press conference in opposition to the project were Brenda Lapp of Newfield, Joey Gates, Jesse Beardslee, Anne Wheeler Mace of Cayuta, Carol Peters of Cayuta and Howard Cabezas of Cayuta
Schuyler County Legislature member Michael Lausell said he questioned the economic viability of the project and joined those asking that the permits be denied.
Company president Bob Mente could not be reached for comment.