GENEVA — Groups protesting a lack of abortion access in Geneva are holding a rally and march across the city tonight. (Aug. 26)
The rally and march, planned by the Geneva Women’s Assembly and the regional branches of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, starts at 6 p.m. at the Scandling Center on Pulteney Street on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus. It ends at Geneva General Hospital.
In a press release, the groups said that while abortion may be legal in New York, it is not readily available in more rural areas.
“Our community lacks the resources that New York claims to provide for those in need of abortion services,” the group said.
They said research indicates there is no abortion access in Geneva, citing both Finger Lakes Health and Finger Lakes Medical Associates.
“As I called from clinic to clinic, asking what abortion services are offered, I was continuously met with uncertainty, and was frequently referred to Planned Parenthood, which is already at capacity and will be for months to come,” said Abbey Brown. “I am baffled at the amount of women’s health clinics, hospitals, and general healthcare facilities that do not offer abortion in the Finger Lakes.”
“We’re New Yorkers without access to the same care the rest of the state has,” added Abby Hellauer Geiger. “FLH and FLMA have a duty to provide abortion services to anyone who wants one in and around Geneva.”
The press release suggests Finger Lakes Health and Finger Lakes Medical Associates are the same organization, but that is not accurate, notes Finger Lakes Health spokesperson Lara Turbide.
“The local obstetrics and gynecology practice Finger Lakes Medical Associates is not affiliated with Finger Lakes Health,” she said. “Rather, it is a practice affiliated with Rochester Regional (Health). Rochester Regional leases space at the 200 North St. office building. This poses some confusion for people not familiar with the local healthcare landscape.”
Turbide said, “Finger Lakes Health (Geneva General Hospital) does not provide gynecological or obstetric services, as we do not have gynecologists on our medical staff. At Geneva General and Finger Lakes Health, we refer and transfer cases, as appropriate, to other providers when gynecological care is needed. This is the same practice for all other healthcare services and specialties that we do not offer and which are not represented on our medical staff. As with all services, patients needing gynecological healthcare services deserve safe, high-quality care and are best served and should be treated by professionals who specialize in, and are specifically trained, and licensed to practice gynecology and obstetrics.”
Rochester Regional Health issued the following statement in response to the press release from the Women’s Assembly and the Party for Socialism and Liberation:
“Rochester Regional Health reaffirms our commitment to care and patient choice, that includes providing a full range of reproductive services to those in need. We strive to ensure our patients get the kind of care they need, want and deserve.”
Another OB/GYN service in Geneva is run by UR/Thompson Health, which does not offer abortion services at its Geneva Crossing Way office off Pre-Emption Road.
“Thompson Health does not offer services for elective termination of a pregnancy in our Geneva OB/GYN office at this time,” spokesperson Anne Johnston said. “We assist with scheduling of the necessary appointments through the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Gender Wellness OB/GYN clinic. We can also share information about other providers should a patient desire an alternative option.”
The Women’s Assembly said that those unable to attend Friday’s march, but interested in becoming an advocate for abortion rights in the region, can their website for information.
Additionally, the group said, the Campaign for Abortion Access holds meetings every other Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in downtown Seneca Falls.