GENEVA — A coalition of local groups is banding together to take part in a nationwide rally Friday to protest the detention and treatment of immigrants in camps at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Geneva Lights for Liberty rally will take place today at Bicentennial Park at 6 p.m.
Groups working together to organize the rally are Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes, Adelante Student Voices, Rural and Migrant Ministries, Finger Lakes Solidarity, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Geneva Women’s Assembly.
The Women’s Assembly said in a press release Thursday that “people across the United States and all over the world are gathering in vigils and demonstrations to protest the detention of immigrants in concentration camps at the U.S. border. Reports from doctors, lawyers, and congressional delegations have brought to light the appalling conditions at these camps, where migrants are crammed into over-crowded spaces, denied showers and medical attention and separated from their children.”
The Women’s Assembly said the demonstrations were initially planned for detention centers and processing facilities in El Paso, Texas, Homestead, Fla., San Diego, Washington, and New York City, but have now grown to over 600 locations in dozens of countries.
Besides Geneva, a vigil is also planned at Penn Yan’s Red Jacket Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, for which the Penn Yan Action Coalition is the organizer.
Events are also being held in Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca and Syracuse. There will also be a vigil at the detention center in Batavia.
Tamarie Cataldo, a candidate for an at-large seat on the Geneva City Council, plans to attend.
“When we feel helpless that horrendous crimes against humanity are happening now and on our own soil, one thing we can do is send a message of solidarity,” she said. “I, for one, have a big problem with children being mistreated, neglected and taken from their families — no matter the reason. The court of public opinion has teeth when enough people stand together.”
Melina Ivanchikova from the Party for Socialism and Liberation said that if “Geneva seems far from the detention camps, know that it isn’t. …We should all fear and condemn the detention camps. The camps are demeaning and harmful. They are an assault on basic human dignity. … We will stand together on Friday and every day to say ‘never again,’ to stand united against injustice and to remember our own humanity.”
