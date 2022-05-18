ALBANY — Empire State Development has announced that the application window for the 2022 Grow-NY food and agriculture competition is open.
Grow-NY is designed to connect innovators and investors in the food, beverage and agriculture sectors locally and globally. It already has resulted in economic growth and entrepreneurial opportunity in Upstate New York.
“The Grow-NY region, a 22-county area spanning central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier, has already seen hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars of follow-on investment as a result of the competition,” a press release from Grow-NY said. “Grow-NY attracts high-growth food and agriculture startups to compete for $3 million in total prize money each year and supports 20 finalists through a business development phase that connects them with the region’s resources.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul included funding for three additional rounds of the competition in the 2023 budget.
Winners are required to commit to operating in at least one of the 22 Grow-NY counties for at least 12 months and must agree to a “pay-it-forward” provision in the form of an equity agreement, Grow-NY said. One finalist will receive a top prize of $1 million. Two others will be awarded $500,000 prizes, while four more will be given $250,000 awards. Winners also will receive tax incentives and publicity support to announce their achievements across the Grow-NY region and in their home regions.
Funding for the program comes through Empire State Development from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative’s three regional entities: CNY Rising, Finger Lakes Forward, and Southern Tier Soaring. It is administered by Cornell’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement.
In 2019, the inaugural year of the Grow-NY competition, Geneva’s Real Eats won the top prize of $1 million.
“We are looking for food and ag innovators that operate at any point in the agrifood system that demonstrate a value to customers, an ability to grow quickly and sustainably, and diversity within their founding team,” Grow-NY program director Jenn Smith said.
Applications are due by July 1. In August, up to 20 finalists will be assigned mentors and enter the business development phase. All finalists will receive entrepreneurial support and regional introductions, additional training to hone their live pitches, and an expenses-paid, three-day business development trip to the region for up to two team members.
The selected finalists will present their business plans during the Grow-NY Summit Nov. 15-16, alongside a symposium of panel conversations and keynotes, a showcase of agencies, companies, research groups, and other organizations that serve startups working in food and ag, and a student stage where middle- and high school aged New Yorkers will pitch their ag- and food tech ideas.