GENEVA — You may have heard that a Geneva company based at the city’s Resource Recovery Park on Doran Avenue is getting ready to offer curbside food waste collection, as well as pickup for solid waste, recyclables, and yard debris.
However, Closed Loop Systems won’t be the first to do those things, notes Emma Falkenstein, a 2021 William Smith graduate and member of Growing Cycle, part of the non-profit BluePrint Geneva organization. Growing Cycle has been part of the effort to reduce food waste in Geneva for four years.
“The idea was to help residents throw their food waste somewhere else, namely into a compost pile where it can become a rich soil amendment that is then used in the public gardens to grow more food that can be freely distributed,” she said. “That’s where the name Growing Cycle came from — creating a system that serves multiple, connected, beneficial purposes.”
Falkenstein handles the billing for Growing Cycle remotely from London, where she is pursuing a master’s degree from the prestigious London School of Economics. She joined Growing Cycle over the summer.
She said Growing Cycle, under a grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, has been working somewhat under the radar to “make sure the model worked.”
They’ve gone from offering the curbside service in Wards 5 and 6 to citywide. And, they’re hoping to bring the service to the town as well.
“We currently pick up four large totes every Wednesday at the transfer station on Pre-Emption (Road). ... town people bring their compost to the transfer station and we pick it up,” Falkenstein said. “But there is potential for expansion, depending on interest.”
Growing Cycle currently has about 120 residential customers who pay $20 a month for food waste pickup, she said.
Each customer gets a 3½-gallon container for food waste, and Falkenstein notes the buckets “are small enough to sit right in someone’s kitchen.”
All food scraps — from meat products to oils to eggshells — can go into the bucket. Paper products — napkins, paper towels and newspapers — are acceptable too, so long as they don’t have a waxy or plastic coating, she said. Customers just put the closed container out the night before and Growing Cycle drivers pick it up. The food waste is taken to Closed Loop, where it is turned into compost.
Jackie Augustine, president of BluePrint, noted that Growing Cycle was rolling before Closed Loop Systems began operations.
“We started this program with an understanding that we’d be able to start bringing the compost over to Doran Avenue,” she said, “but for the couple of years it took for that operation to get up and running, we were working with Jacob (Fox of Closed Loop Systems) and John Hicks at their Organix business in Seneca Castle. Last year, when the Doran Avenue location was able to start accepting compost, we switched right away, which cut down on our mileage and allowed us to support that operation.
“The fee we pay to Closed Loop is based on the overall weight of what we are dropping off. What we collect from residential customers helps to offset that drop-off cost, though we still have to significantly subsidize the cost.”
Taking food waste out of the waste stream reduces landfill smells, Falkenstein noted, explaining that in a landfill, rotting food waste also produces methane, a major contributor to global warming. Reducing methane emissions is considered by environmentalists to be one of the most effective ways to reduce global warming.
Then there’s the money you can save, Falkenstein added.
With the advent of pay-as-you-throw programs — where people only pay for the trash they produce — there’s an opportunity for people to reduce their hauler bills, she said.
“A lot of what people are throwing away is food,” Falkenstein said.
She noted that a sliding scale fee is available for households that need assistance, as the goal is to have all homes in Geneva remove food waste from their trash.
Augustine said Growing Cycle’s mission is multi-pronged.
“This program is a service of BluePrint that is not only about improving the environment and doing our part to improve quality of life by trying to reduce landfill smells from the methane generated by food waste,” she said. “But it’s about building community among participants and job skills training for the drivers and route managers. We continue to seek out grants to allow us to do more education at the schools and in the community about the benefits of food waste diversion, and if that means doing a curbside pickup we’ll be there for that too.”
Falkenstein said those interested in learning more about the program or wanting to sign up for curbside compost pickup can contact her at info@growingcycle.org or visit growingcycle.org. Or, go to Growing Cycle’s web page for additional information.