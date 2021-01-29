ROCHESTER — The Genesee Transportation Council is accepting public input on a draft of its next operating plan and annual budget known through Feb. 9. A list of proposed transportation planning projects recommended for funding accompanies the document, which is titled the Unified Planning Work Program.
The UPWP lists the federally funded transportation planning activities that GTC, its member agencies, and other municipalities in the nine-county Genesee-Finger Lakes Region will advance during the next fiscal year.
Transportation planning activities include specific projects and ongoing tasks that reflect the vision of the Long Range Transportation Plan 2040. Tasks range from active transportation plans that promote bicycling and walking to a railroad corridor plan that promotes economic development.
To review the draft, provide public comments, and find more information, visit www.publicinput.com/GTCUPWP. Individuals will have the opportunity to submit comments, send emails or text messages, leave a recorded voice message in any language at any time, or mail the Genesee Transportation Council at 50 W. Main St., Suite 8112, Rochester, NY 14614. Comments via email can be submitted to GTCUPWP@publicinput.com. To comment by phone, call (855) 925-2801, code 9009, or text the letters UPWP to (855) 925-2801 to launch a short survey by text message.
For other arrangements to access information and participate in the process, call (585) 232-6240.
After GTC committees review and consider public comments, its board will consider the final UPWP at its Feb. 25 meeting.
GTC has stated that it will provide accommodations for anybody who wishes to participate in this opportunity despite disability or proficiency in English. To arrange for auxiliary aids or language services, contact GTC at (585) 232-6240 or contactgtc@gtcmpo.org.