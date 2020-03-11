The SAFE Act has been New York law since 2013, but it continues to draw the scorn of gun rights advocates across the state.
And with the recently adopted Red Flag Law — designed to prevent individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing firearms — some gun rights proponents see another attack on their Second Amendment rights.
All this has helped fuel the growth of a group called the Guardians of the Second Amendment, formed in 2019 by gun owners in Wayne and Ontario counties. Local leaders include Bill Meyers of Newark, Mike Colombai of Farmington and Andrew Buisch of Phelps.
It’s (the gun-control measures) literally out of control, and it’s backwards,” said Colombai.
The Guardians’ efforts are focused on a legislative initiative called the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance, or SASO, which they said would allow county police agencies to opt out of enforcing state and federal gun-control measures they deem unconstitutional or, as they term in their legislation, “unlawful,” such as the SAFE Act and the Red Flag Law. Their goal is to see it passed in as many counties as possible, working in conjunction with the local sheriff and local police departments.
State police would continue to enforce all New York gun regulations in any counties that adopt the measure because they are a state agency, they said.
“It (SASO) keeps the state out of it where we wouldn’t have to follow the Red Flag Law and the SAFE Act,” said Colombai. “If the state can keep the federal government out, we can do the same with counties.”
Colombai is referring to the Green Light Law, in which the state is refusing to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officials access to Department of Motor Vehicle records for undocumented people.
Ironically, they said, the sanctuary city concept, in which municipalities are refusing to cooperate with immigration officials regarding undocumented people, is the model for their initiative.
“It would be the same thing for the Second Amendment,” Colombai said.
The group emphasized they’re just ordinary people trying to protect their constitutional rights.
“We want people to know who we’re not,” Colombai stressed. “We’re not about militias and all that crazy stuff.”
They say if people knew more about the gun-control measures in New York and how they believe they are problematic from a constitutional and process perspective, they’d have even more people on their side.
“I think if they learned half of what we’re talking about, it would be better,” Buisch said.
They’re hoping to spread that message during a rally for the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance on Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m. at the Marbletown Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Road, Arcadia.
Meyers said pro-gun groups in New York, such as the NRA and SCOPE — or Shooters Committee on Political Education — are having little influence on gun policy in New York. Thus the need for Guardians of the Second Amendment.
“We don’t have the funds that SCOPE has,” said Colombai. “However, we do have the people.”
The group said it is organizing around the state and has a presence in 32 of New York’s 62 counties.
“We go meet them,” Colombai said. “We meet the town supervisors, the DA (district attorney), the sheriffs to get their input. The feedback has been tremendous.”
The legal questions of bucking state gun-control measures are not deterring the group.
However, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts considers such an ordinance problematic from a number of perspectives.
In a detailed email, Virts expounds on his concerns.
“I do not support Wayne County becoming a ‘sanctuary Second Amendment county,’ as it would take away our (Sheriff’s Office) local ability to investigate fairly using discretion,” he said. “Becoming a sanctuary county would turn all authority and control over to the state.”
He added that “being a Second Amendment sanctuary county would make broad assertions about the unconstitutionality of the SAFE Act which are simply untrue. Multiple courts have upheld the constitutionality of the majority of the SAFE Act’s provisions. … These cases state unequivocally that the firearm possession restrictions created by the SAFE Act are well within the bounds of acceptable state regulatory action. Other federal jurisprudence also contradicts the assertion that the SAFE Act is unconstitutional. Much litigation ensued after the enactment of the Federal Assault Weapon Ban of 1994, which was very similar to the SAFE Act, and none was successful. … Like it or not, the SAFE Act is something that has been passed by the state legislature and upheld by the courts. It is the law of New York State. … I do not support ‘sanctuary’ anything, as the law is the law until a court overturns it.”
He added: “As sheriff, my position has always been and continues to be, appropriate people should have firearms and inappropriate people should not.”
Virts said he will attend the March 22 rally in Marbletown.
“I am sure my position will not go well with those attending,” he said Tuesday.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson agrees with Virts on all points, but also understands the concerns some gun owners have for gun regulations they believe governments have no right to pass and enforce.
“We hear them,” Henderson said of the group’s concerns. “We truly want to make sure that everyone has their Second Amendment rights.”
However, Henderson stressed, he is required to enforce the state’s laws, adding he doesn’t have to agree with them.
“The SAFE Act is here,” he said. “I take an oath to uphold the law.”
Henderson said he and Undersheriff David Frasca recently met with Meyers and Colombai, but that he had not had a chance to see the legislation they are proposing. The sheriff said he had a general knowledge of what Guardians wants to accomplish.
“All the laws that are on the books, do we enforce everyday? No. But since I’ve been in office (he was elected in 2018) we’ve had no SAFE Act violations,” he said.
He added: “Do I completely support the SAFE Act? No. I support some of the SAFE Act.”
As for the Red Flag Law, Henderson is supportive and disagrees that the law lacks due process, as Guardians of the Second Amendment claims because authorities can confiscate guns before a hearing is held.
Yes, said Henderson, an emergency application to confiscate a person’s firearms can be made if law enforcement believes a person may be a threat to themselves or others. However, it can happen without a judge signing off, and there is a process gun owners can take to get their weapons back, he explained.
As for the rally, Henderson plans to attend, but like Virts, he has no plans to say he is in full support of Guardians of the Second Amendment’s sanctuary county efforts.
Still, he hopes all the region’s sheriffs attend to listen, but also to communicate their concerns with the sanctuary counties effort, which would no doubt result in legal entanglements with the state.
Colombai acknowledges the challenges of getting counties to adopt their proposal, but that it’s not going to deter them.
“If we do nothing, we’ll never find out,” he said.