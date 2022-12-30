ALBANY — For those looking to burn a few holiday calories this weekend, the New York State Canal Corporation is offering free guided hikes and snowshoe treks through its “On the Canals” excursions.
The walks are part of the 12th annual First Day Hikes program, a national event encouraging folks to spend New Years Day out in nature.
Locally, the excursions will be held in Macedon and Waterloo in partnership with local vendors. If for some reason there is snowfall — the weather forecast says no — equipment will be provided, and all hikes are suitable for beginners of any age and fitness level, the Canal Corporation said.
The Sunday hikes kick off the winter season of On the Canals excursions, which runs from Jan. 1 to March 4, and includes a wide range of activities throughout New York.
The local hikes are as follows:
• In Waterloo, a 1.5-mile guided hike will start Lock CS-4 at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with participants gathering at 10 Huff St.
• In Macedon, 3-mile guided hikes will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sunday, with participants meeting at the canal trail parking lot north of the Erie Canal Bridge on Route 31F.