GENEVA — This would normally be the time of year when the Geneva Theatre Guild gets ready to open the curtains on its three-day summer show at the Smith Opera House.
That won’t happen this year due to COVID-19, but the show will go on — as in online.
“This is still live theater, and I think people are hungry for it,” said Steve Duprey, who is directing the guild’s production of “Almost, Maine.” It runs July 23-25, beginning at 7 p.m. each day.
“Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani, comprises nine short stories that explore love and loss in a remote, mythical town called Almost, Maine. It’s a show Duprey is familiar with, having directed it years ago for the Geneva High School drama club.
Before COVID-19 led to the closure of every theater in New York, the guild planned to do the musical “Hair” as the summer show at the Smith. Duprey, an artist, was not going to direct that as he planned on going to a number of plein air (outdoor) art festivals across the country.
Those plans, as well as doing the summer show onstage at the Smith, were casualties of the novel coronavirus. That prompted thoughts of an online show, with the actors performing their roles remotely.
“The decision was made pretty early to not do live theater at the Smith, but it took awhile to figure out what we wanted to do,” said Duprey, a Phelps resident. “There were three shows I was familiar with that we considered before choosing ‘Almost, Maine.’”
While online productions have become common during the pandemic, Duprey said choosing the right one isn’t easy. He picked “Almost, Maine,” in large part, because each of the nine stories has just two actors.
“Not every show works online, by any means. The more characters on screen, the more difficult it is to do,” he said. “More people on screen causes bandwidth, streaming and audio problems.”
Duprey enlisted the help of his daughter, Kate, who has been producing “Alice in Wonderland” online for WallByrd Theatre in Rochester. When she was in high school, Kate — now 29 and living in Pittsford — was stage manager for many of her father’s productions.
“It’s amazing to see what she can do with the software that is out there,” Steve said. “This is not going to look like a Zoom call, I can assure you.”
About 25 people auditioned for “Almost, Maine,” and Duprey originally planned to cast six to eight people doing multiple roles. He ended up casting 12, with most being from Geneva, the Finger Lakes region or Rochester — and a Geneva High graduate living in Seattle, Wash.
“I think the more people we cast in the community, more people will want to see it,” he said. “We can put an actor in Seattle together with one in Geneva, and it looks like they are in the same room.”
As part of the online summer series, the guild will do “Equality Cabaret” on Aug. 8. It is directed by Sean Britton-Milligan, with musical direction by Wendra Trowbridge and technical direction by Kate Duprey.
While there is a $5 ticket cost for “Almost, Maine,” people can watch “Equality Cabaret” for free. VIP tickets, at $20 for “Almost, Maine” and $15 for “Equality Cabaret,” include a bottle of wine.
Duprey said rehearsals for the July 23-25 show are going well, and he urges people to check it out.
“I think people are going to be very surprised and impressed at the realism of what is essentially a Skype call, but it’s not going to look like what they have been seeing on their computers for the last four months,” he said. “I think this is groundbreaking in the area of online theater ... and this is the way theater may look for the next decade. Who knows?”
People who want to learn more about the Geneva Theatre Guild’s summer online series can go to genevatheatreguild.org. To order tickets for shows, go to showtix4u.com/events/genevatheatreguild.