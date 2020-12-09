GENEVA — In a year when Steve Duprey didn’t plan to direct any theatrical performances, largely the result of COVID-19, he has been busier than ever.
“I did four shows over the summer and fall, when I expected to do none,” Duprey said. “This will be my last one for the year.”
Duprey is talking about the Geneva Theatre Guild‘s live online production of “A Christmas Carol,” which will run from Dec. 11-13. Each of the three performances is set for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Duprey, a Phelps resident, is directing his own adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Twelve actors, most from the Finger Lakes and Rochester areas — there is one actress from the Philippines — have been rehearsing from their homes for weeks.
“I’ve gone back to more of the Dickens version, and several other versions, and taken things people haven’t heard before,” Duprey said. “Let’s put it this way — this isn’t the Mr. Magoo version.”
Duprey directed “Almost, Maine” for the guild’s summer show. He also directed the Geneva High School Drama Club’s fall production of “Both Sides of the Story.” Both of those were online because of the pandemic.
Duprey’s daughter, Kate, was the technical director for those shows. She will fill that role again for “A Christmas Carol” — although Dad said she will be quite a bit busier for this show.
“ ‘Almost, Maine’ was certainly an easier show to do. There were only two people on the screen at one time,” Steve said. “There are moments in ‘A Christmas Carol’ where I have five, six or seven people on the screen at the same time. Quite frankly, it’s a lot more work for Kate.”
Pat Fegley of Clifton Springs, a staple of community theater, will play Scrooge. The rest of the cast, each of whom will play multiple characters, includes Iuliu Balibanu, Julian Nault and Moriah Pilet, all of Geneva; Joanne Saracino of Phelps; Adam Urbanic of Victor; Ron Dufort and Kiefer Schenk of Rochester; Lauren MacDonough of Penfield; Colette Roes of Pittsford; Dejana Keraj of Congers, Rockland County; and Julia Joan Chua of the Philippines.
“The actors also do the narration, which gives more of a flavor of the true Dickens writing,” Duprey said.
For those who can’t watch the show live, it will be available as a podcast after this weekend. Duprey believes it will be worth checking out.
“The show moves along very quickly,” he said. “People in this show are scattered around the country, but it will appear they are in the same space. It’s really a very well-acted show with some very talented actors, all of who I have all worked with in some capacity. ... I cry every time I watch any version of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ The reclamation of Scrooge is very stunning.”