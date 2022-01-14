WATERLOO — A Rochester man accused of breaking into a store at Waterloo Premium Outlets and leading police on a long, high-speed chase has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.
Just days before his trial was to begin, Reginald Hampton pleaded guilty last week in Seneca County Court to attempted burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 by Judge Barry Porsch to 1½-3 years in prison.
Hampton, 27, was arrested along with another Rochester man, Carlos Lozada-Ferrer, 19, by the sheriff’s office following an Oct. 27, 2020, incident at the Junius shopping center. Police responded to the site at approximately 1 a.m. for an automatic alarm, with a red SUV fleeing the scene just before they arrived. The vehicle later was spotted on the Thruway by a state trooper, leading to a high-speed chase.
Police said Hampton, who was driving, got off the Thruway at Exit 45 in Victor and onto Interstate 490. More troopers had joined the chase by then, and Hampton drove onto Interstate 590 before he crashed in Irondequoit. The vehicle flipped over several times, but Hampton was able to get out and run before he was caught by troopers.
Lozada-Ferrer was pulled from the vehicle by troopers. He and Hampton were injured and taken to an area hospital. They were charged later with burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief.
Police said Hampton and Lozada stole more than $27,000 in merchandise from an unnamed store at the outlet center. Police said the vehicle they were driving was stolen in Rochester earlier that day.
According to police, Hampton was on parole at the time.
Dave Mashewske, Seneca County’s first assistant district attorney, added that Hampton also faces burglary charges in Monroe County.
Mashewske said Porsch has issued a bench warrant for Lozada-Ferrer, who did not show up for his last scheduled court appearance. The charges against him are not eligible for bail.