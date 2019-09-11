LYONS — Wayne County officials will hold a press briefing Thursday morning to announce a guilty plea in the case of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 14-month-old son, and burying their bodies on a Sodus farm.
In a press release sent Wednesday afternoon by the sheriff's office, Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco and Sheriff Barry Virts said they will announce the guilty plea of Alberto Ebarado Gutierre-Reyes, also known as Alberto Reyes, for causing the death of 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her son, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.