WATERLOO — There may be a new, single-family home built at 33 Taylor Ave. soon.
The Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank acquired the village parcel from Seneca County after a tax foreclosure in 2017. The condemned house there was demolished that year.
The land bank is applying to the village Zoning Board of Appeals for approval to build a home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County. The ZBA will discuss the application at its 7 p.m. meeting Thursday at village hall.
If approved, construction would begin this year. It eventually would be sold to an eligible low- or moderate-income homeowner.