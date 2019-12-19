SENECA FALLS — Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote.
In observation of that historic event and of Seneca Falls being the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement, Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County has announced it will feature a women-build house at 27 Tyler Ave. in 2020.
The groundbreaking for the project will be 9 a.m. May 2, 2020.
This year’s project is a collaboration with EPS Building of Clyde. The company will raise the house’s wooden frame in about three days. Construction volunteers, led by women, will then complete sheet rock, painting and other finish work.
“In 2020, we’re celebrating the impact that women have had on our nation’s history, from right here in Seneca Falls,” said Ann Marie Graziano of the Habitat Board of Directors. “Habitat of Seneca County is joining the celebration by holding our second women build project.”
Habitat has built or renovated more than 40 houses since it was formed in the 1990s.
Seneca Falls is considered the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement in the United States because the first women’s rights convention was conducted in the Wesleyan Chapel on Fall Street July 19-20, 1848. And in 1923, Alice Paul came to the Presbyterian Church here to issue a call for an Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the Constitution, a proposal that has yet to take place.
The 1848 convention issued a Declaration of Sentiments, signed by 100 of the 300 attendees, that called for women’s suffrage. That did not happen until the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920. New York state gave its approval in 1917.