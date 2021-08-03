WILLIAMSON — For the past year, juniors and seniors from the carpentry and electrical trades programs at the Wayne Technical and Career Center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES have been hard at work on a three-bedroom, two-piece modular home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County.
This is the first project where Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County and the Wayne Technical and Career Center have teamed up, a partnership that took root in 2019 when Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES students built a home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County.
The newest home was trucked to West Pearl Street in Newark recently, and placed onto a foundation by a crane. It marks the 27th Habitat home built in Wayne County since 1988.
Plans are underway for BOCES students to build another home for an Ontario County family during the 2021-22 school year.
“We celebrate organic partnerships like these that allow local Habitat affiliates to find solutions to increase affordable housing,” said JJ Cotter, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County. “Building decent, affordable, energy-efficient homes at less cost, that is a real game-changer.”
The Wayne Technical and Career Center is one of many new partnerships Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County has seen through this build process.
“We introduced a Build Sponsorship Program for individuals and businesses interested in partnering with us to see their community thrive through affordable housing,” Cotter said.
In addition to partnerships, Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County welcomes volunteers to the job site to help build. One team, from Silver Leaf Family Financial Group, organized community volunteers to prepare the foundation for the arrival of the BOCES-built house.
To learn how to get involved with Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County, visit www.habitatwayne.org or email admin@habitatwayne.org.