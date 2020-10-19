GENEVA — Fewer Harmful Algal Blooms — or HABs — were confirmed in Seneca Lake this year compared to the prior five years.
The 10-week summer and fall HABs monitoring program conducted by trained volunteers from the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association concluded Oct. 11.
“Our volunteers have completed their season, but many will continue to monitor the lake into late October,” said Bill Roege, SLPWA HABs director.
The final week of monitoring saw blooms on Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 in the northeast part of the lake.
Roege said fewer monitors are available as many leave the lake for the winter season.
“I still believe we had good coverage this year and the absence of blooms is a real phenomenon. We will be looking over the data in the off-season to see if we can figure out why,” Roege said.
For the season, there were seven days when blooms were reported. There were only 15 confirmed blooms found for the year. Four days had a single HAB report, two days had two reported and one day had seven. All but the final three were in the southern end of the lake.
The website senecalake.org/blooms has a real-time scorecard that lists activity for the day, week and season.
Ian Smith, Seneca Lake water quality steward, said that Seneca Lake’s immense size and depth limit the severity of lake water turnover and prevents freezing. He said winter is a period of reset and renewal as biological processes slow down and dissolved oxygen levels rise due to cool water holding more oxygen than warm water.
He said no one has ever reported a HAB sighting in the winter.