GENEVA — More than 120 volunteers are ready to begin monitoring approximately 60 miles of Seneca Lake shoreline for Harmful Algal Blooms on Monday.
Recruited and trained by Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the volunteers will monitor for HABs in 80 separate zones around the largest of the 11 Finger Lakes, the fifth consecutive year of the program.
Due to the coronavirus, however, there will be a change in sampling this summer. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is no longer paying for testing of water samples. The DEC will confirm blooms from photographs only.
“SLPWA confirmed many blooms last year using photographic evidence so we know it can be done well,” said SLPWA HABs Director Bill Roege. “Given the uncertainties of the COVID-19 situation and changes in DEC funding, we decided to follow DEC’s lead and go with photo-only confirmations this year.”
“Given our very high toxin rates over the last two years, we are very confident that blooms we confirm should be considered highly toxic,” he added.
Roege said that given the hot early summer temperatures, some are speculating that blooms will occur earlier than normal and be more intense.
“The fact is we don’t know whether that will be true or not,” he said, adding that the lack of rain may delay or mitigate blooms. Last year, the first Seneca Lake HABs were detected by dock-mounted cameras on Aug. 21. In 2018, the first volunteer report was Aug. 19.
Last year, 34 of the 40 Seneca Lake samples sent for toxin analysis came back as high toxin. Five others came back well over the recreational limit and the final sample was over the drinking water limit.
Roege said if people see a bloom on Seneca Lake, it should be treated as toxic.
SLPWA has updated its HAB website — senecalake.org — to show a real-time bloom scorecard that will tell people if there are reported blooms today, this week or last week. There also is a map of sightings and a link to more detailed information. Additionally, SLPWA is working with other agencies to install new, vibrant signs around the lake with information about HABs. Volunteers are needed to help install the signs, and property owners are needed to host a sign placement.
Exposure to any cyanobacteria HABs can cause health impacts in people and animals when water with blooms is touched, swallowed or when airborne droplets are inhaled. Exposure to blooms and toxins can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausa, vomiting, skin, eye or throat irritation and allergic reactions and breathing diffculties.
To see where HABs are occurring in the state, go to www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html to view a map.