GENEVA — As the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association seeks shoreline monitors, the state has announced the start of its notification and reporting program for harmful algal blooms.
Pure Waters has more than 100 trained volunteers monitoring Seneca Lake for the presence of HABs, but needs more to fill gaps along the shoreline. Those interested should contact info@senecalake.org.
Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and Health Department announced the reporting season on state waterways is underway, highlighted by an online program and a HABs map.
“We encourage New Yorkers to be on the lookout for HABs and report any sighting to the DEC,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC and DOH experts will continue to work closely with local partners to investigate HABs, making significant investments in preventing excess nutrients and other contaminants from affecting water quality, and monitor potential threats to the health or recreational use of waterbodies.”
People should avoid contact with HABs and keep pets away from blooms.
The state began monitoring HABs in 2012. Blooms often occur in waters high in phosphorus and nitrogen that are the result of runoff from surrounding land.