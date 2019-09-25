GENEVA — Of the 21 samples collected from Seneca Lake the week of Sept. 16-22, Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association said 20 were confirmed as harmful algal blooms.
That brings the total number of confirmed HABs found on the lake to 70 since monitoring began. Weekly monitoring ends Oct. 6.
“The peak HAB season has probably ended, although we will likely see a few more blooms,” stated Frank D’Orio, HABs director for Pure Waters. “We will continue to monitor two more weeks to see how the season winds down and when it totally ends. This is important information to correlate with other research data.”
HABs also have been confirmed this summer in Cayuga, Keuka and Canandaigua lakes.
D’Orio said there will be a forum wrapping up the HABs season Oct. 23 at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. More details will be released soon.
Pure Waters also is focusing on a new threat to the lake, the spread of invasive aquatic plant species. They include hydrilla, water chestnut and starry stonewort, all non-native to the lake and introduced by plants latching onto boat trailers, boats, ballast and other sources.
Pure Waters has partnered with the Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, which is based at the Finger Lakes Institute in Geneva. They have begun a monitoring program to locate and identify invasive species outbreaks, with funding available to perform control and eradication where necessary.
The two groups have constructed disposal boxes for invasive plants at several public launch sites around the lake, and bought equipment and materials for watercraft stewardship stations to assist boat owners and the public in understanding the threat of invasive species and how to prevent their transfer to other waterbodies.