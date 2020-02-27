SENECA FALLS — Clint Halftown and the Cayuga Nation Council say they were justified in partially or fully demolishing 12 buildings on Route 89 property it owns during an early-morning raid Saturday.
In a statement to the Times — it runs in its entirety today on Page 6A — members posed and then answered 12 questions about the Feb. 22 incident, the latest in a bitter dispute over Nation leadership between two rival factions.
Halftown is recognized by the federal government as the leader of the Nation, and he and his Council said that when LakeSide Trading and other businesses were taken over in 2014, more than $1.4 million in inventory belonging to the Nation also was taken. That inventory was then sold for revenue that did not go back to the Nation.
“These individuals generated over $10 million after the violent takeover of the convenience store and theft of inventory and kept it for themselves. Despite these illegal actions, the Cayuga Nation continued to pay the property taxes for the convenience store and connected property,” the statement read.
Current payment of property taxes is required for land owned by a tribe to be considered for placement in federal trust. The Cayugas have an application pending to put 129 acres into trust.
As to why the Nation took down the buildings, Council members — including Halftown, Tim Twoguns, Gary Wheeler, Donald Jimerson and Michael Barringer — said they did so “so the building would not remain a target of the people who violently seized them in 2014 and remain a safety threat.”
“These buildings were violently invaded in 2014 and taken from the Nation and became the site of illegal activities — theft, drugs and weapons,” the Council stated. “The Nation could not let that happen again and the discovery of guns and drugs on the properties proves the wisdom of the Nation’s approach.”
The group said the decision to take down the buildings was “fully supported” by law enforcement. “The buildings were demolished safely and professionally pursuant to a demolition order pursuant to the Nation’s health and safety ordinance,” the statement said.
The Council noted that the Nation successfully filed eviction proceedings in state court in 2014 but the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, declined to uphold the evictions and said the matter should be resolved through the tribal court system. “The Nation also requested multiple times that state and federal law enforcement investigate the theft of Nation assets that occurred out in the open since 2014, but they refused to intervene,” they stated.
“These determinations left the Nation with no choice but to address the matter through its own tribal justice system,” they said.
The Council said there was no violence, no one was injured and the process was monitored by state and local law enforcement using direct visual observation and a monitoring drone.
The Council said they gave written notice multiple times to the “illegal trespassers” that they must leave the property. Local, state and federal law enforcement were aware of the Nation’s plans to reclaim the property, monitored the Nation Police Department’s actions in real time and offered to assist if the “trespassers” became violent or evidence of state or federal crimes was uncovered.
They denied they destroyed a school, a longhouse or a day care center. They said there is no operating school, no licensed day care center and questioned why the group would be raising funds for a longhouse if one already existed on the property, as they claim.
Halftown and the other Council members said eight people were “found trespassing” on the property and were briefly and safely detained without resistance. They said five of the eight were not Cayuga Nation citizens and seven of the eight were released after promising not to trespass again. The eighth person was charged with possession of illegal drugs, which they said were found after Nation police executed a lawfully issued search warrant. They said that unidentified person was arraigned in tribal court and released.
“The Nation also recovered several weapons, which were disposed of safely. The Nation also has seized significant evidence that it will analyze to determine if other crimes were committed and turn that evidence over to proper authorities or prosecute the crimes in its own court system,” the statement read.
The Council said it will “safely and lawfully” remove the construction debris and dispose of it, clearing the land so no further “violent takeovers” are possible. “The Nation has no plans to operate commercial businesses at the properties,” they stated.
The statement concluded by saying the Council is the legitimate tribal government, citing written support from 62 percent of Nation citizens from a survey. They also cite the U.S. Department of Interior recognition of the Council as the proper leadership for all purposes. Legal challenges by the rival faction have been dismissed and not appealed, they said.
“The group has no legal ground to stand on, yet it persists in lies and disinformation,” it concludes.