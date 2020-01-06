SENECA FALLS — A lawyer for federally recognized Cayuga Indian Nation leader Clint Halftown filed papers in December to discontinue 16 home eviction proceedings against 68 Cayuga Nation citizens.
Halftown’s lawyers filed for discontinuance of the evictions in Seneca Falls and Varick town courts, which is where the proceedings originated in July and August. They argued that the tenants had wrongful possession of the premises or were there without the Cayuga Nation’s permission.
The decision was praised by a rival faction of the Cayuga Nation, led by condoled Chief Sam George.
Lee Alcott of Syracuse, a lawyer for the Halftown faction, initiated eviction proceedings against the 68 tribal members, including 29 children. The people live in Cayuga Nation-owned homes in the two towns — 14 in Seneca Fall and two in Varick — that are within the Cayugas’ original 64,027-acre reservation in Seneca and Cayuga counties around the north end of Cayuga Lake.
Town justices Chuck Lafler in Seneca Falls and Jeffrey Hogue in Varick delayed the eviction proceedings until a decision was made by the state Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, as to whether state courts have jurisdiction to hear disputes over possession and control of Cayuga Nation property.
That decision came Oct. 29. The Court of Appeals ruled that state courts lack jurisdiction over such internal Cayuga Nation matters.
Chris Amato, a lawyer for the Unity Council faction and Chief George, said the Court of Appeals decision also recognized that the Cayuga Nation is still governed under the oral tradition of the Haudenosaunee Great Law of Peace, with clan mothers maintaining their authority to select and remove chiefs, and all Council decisions are made by consensus.
“What legitimate government evicts scores of men, women and children from their homes to stifle political opposition?” George said. “We’ve waited over two hundred years to come back to our ancestral lands. To be thrown out again by one of our own is unconscionable.
“This is not how traditional Cayuga leaders treat their citizens. We will continue to fight to protect our rights and our citizens,” George said.
The anti-Halftown faction claims the evictions were an effort by Halftown to punish those opposed to his leadership.