SENECA FALLS — Clint Halftown and an attorney representing the Cayuga Nation Council are calling for a federal investigation of last weekend’s violence, which Halftown called an act of terrorism.
In a press release, Halftown — the federally recognized Nation leader — called on the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York to investigate what he called the rioting. It happened after a press conference by the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs off Route 89, where a group of people clashed with Cayuga Nation police, and a number of people were hit with pepper spray.
The chiefs claim Halftown is erroneously recognized as the Nation’s leader. The press conference came a week after the Nation Council, including Halftown, ordered the demolition of 12 buildings during the early-morning hours of Feb. 22.
The Nation Council claims the buildings were illegally seized by the opposing Unity Council in 2014.
Halftown claimed the violence was started by several Canadian citizens and chiefs of Canadian tribes who went to Seneca Falls intentionally to start a riot.
“None of these chiefs are citizens of the federally recognized Cayuga Nation — they reside in Canada and are leaders of Canadian tribes,” Halftown said.
Attorney David DeBruin, writing on behalf of the Nation Council, also called for the investigation in a letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. He said the “group of rioters” tore down crime scene tape and pushed, punched and kicked CIN officers.
DeBruin claimed multiple Nation officers were injured, including one who was hospitalized with a serious injury after being boot-kicked in the groin. He also claimed at least one “aggressor” hit police with a wooden board, and others damaged a police vehicle.
Joe Heath, an attorney who is general counsel for the Onondaga Nation and lead counsel for the Unity Council and traditional Cayuga chiefs and clan mothers, contacted the Times Monday after learning of the press release from Halftown and letter from DeBruin. He called them error-filled statements about what happened last weekend.
“Both documents are yet more examples of the distortions of facts and reality that has become the hallmark of the Halftown regime,” Heath said.
Health said after the press conference, many of the chiefs and their supporters went to their vehicles to leave or warm up. He claimed at that point, a handful of supporters peacefully walked onto the commercial properties and were subjected to pepper spray and excessive force by Nation police.
Health claimed police broke one person’s nose and attacked women indiscriminately.
“It is time for the Department of Interior to suspend all funding to the Halftown regime and to withdraw its improper and illegal ‘recognition’ of this faction that excludes clan mothers and condoled chiefs,” Heath said.
In a separate press release, the Nation Council identified people who the group said will be prosecuted by the Nation’s court system:
• Austin Glass, a member of the Oneida Indian Nation, for allegedly damaging a marked CIN police vehicle, causing damage of more than $250.
• Hajenhe Brown, a member of the Onondaga Nation, and Travis John, a member of the Seneca Nation. They will be prosecuted by the Cayuga Nation on charges of criminal trespass and assault on a Cayuga police officer.
The Cayuga Nation Council said Charles Bowman, a non-Native American, allegedly assaulted a Nation police officer. The council said that has been referred to the Seneca Falls Police Department.
In an email Wednesday, Seneca Falls police Chief Stu Peenstra said Nation police reported Saturday that Bowman punched a Nation officer. Bowman also has made allegations against Nation police.
“I can confirm that Bowman punching a CIN police officer along with Mr. Bowman filing a complaint against the CIN police department with this agency are being thoroughly investigated. We are currently attempting to collect all evidence surrounding the allegations and will apply any violations of the law, if applicable,” Peenstra said. “I cannot emphasize enough for anyone wishing to file a complaint or has information regarding Saturday’s incident to come to the Seneca Falls Police Department.”
In his letter, DeBruin said the Cayuga Nation will prosecute and punish the rioters and riot planners, subject to its laws and jurisdiction.
“The United States, in turn, has the power and authority to investigate and punish the acts of terrorism visited on U.S. and Nation land,” he said. “We now call on both of your offices to investigate the Canadians who instigated yesterday’s riot, as they are not within the reach of the Nation’s court system or laws.”