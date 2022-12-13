SENECA FALLS — Clint Halftown, the federally recognized leader of the Cayuga Nation, was in the nation’s capital Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to attend the White House Trial Nations Summit.
Halftown was invited to the summit with other Native American leaders from across the country to hear from several top officials and engage with them on key issues of concern to Indian country.
The Cayuga Nation claims its has sovereign power over 64,015 acres of former reservation land in Seneca and Cayuga counties, land that forms a horseshoe around the north end of Cayuga Lake. There are 42,000 acres in Cayuga County and 22,000 acres in the Seneca County towns of Seneca Falls, Fayette and Varick.