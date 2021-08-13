SENECA FALLS — What invitation?
Despite claims at Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting that Cayuga Nation official Clint Halftown had been invited to meet with county lawmakers, Halftown says he was never formally invited to do so.
A statement issued Wednesday by Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano said “at no time did the Seneca County Board of Supervisors issue an invitation to Cayuga Nation federal representative Clint Halftown to attend a meeting with the board, a smaller group of its members or any other representatives of Seneca County government.’’
Halftown, the federally-recognized Nation leader, had indicated a willingness to talk with county officials about various issues in a Letter to the Editor in the Finger Lakes Times in July.
Supervisors discussed that offer at their July 27 committee meetings and asked that such a meeting be arranged, possibly for the Aug. 10 regular board meeting.
Halftown was not present for the meeting, but Chief Sam George asked to address the board as a petitioner. George is a leader of a group strongly opposed to Halftown’s role with the Nation. George represents a traditional government group of six elected leaders of chiefs, clan mothers and faith keepers who insist they are the proper governing body of the Nation.
“Nation attorneys have been in ongoing communication with County Attorney David Ettman regarding a possible meeting and, as recently as Aug. 5, requested the county issue a formal invitation to representative Halftown,” the statement reads. “To date, no such invitation has been received.”
Halftown is quoted as saying, “If and when I am invited to meet with representatives of Seneca County, I will do so upon appropriate terms. But to suggest that I failed to attend a meeting is simply untrue.”
The statement went on to say that consistent with the communications Cayuga attorneys have exchanged with Ettman, “it has been our understanding that the purpose of such a meeting would be to foster a better relationship with the county.”
“The county’s willingness to meet with an individual like Sam George, who does not speak for the Cayuga Nation or its members, suggests the county is not yet serious about establishing a positive government to government relationship and is still in denial about its failed strategy regarding the Nation and its reservation,” Halftown said.
The statement concludes: “To be perfectly clear, Clint Halftown was not invited to the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting, but looks forward to a formal, scheduled invitation to strengthen the relationship between Seneca County and the Cayuga Nation.”