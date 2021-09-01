SENECA FALLS — Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown has responded to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which asks the BIA to reconsider its recognition of Halftown as the Nation’s federal representative.
“The Seneca County Board of Supervisors does not get to determine the governance of the Cayuga Nation, a federally recognized and sovereign Indian nation,” Halftown’s response begins, a fact acknowledged by the supervisors in their Aug. 27 letter.
Supervisors cited concerns and issues with Halftown and his leadership of the Nation, suggesting the BIA consider naming the Cayuga Council of Chiefs as the governing body.
“For decades, Seneca County has attempted to assert control over the Cayuga Nation’s lands and activities through litigation and other means,” read the statement, provided by Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano. “They have lost at every turn, including at the United States Supreme Court just a few months ago.”
The Supreme Court declined to hear a tax foreclosure case initiated by the county against the Cayugas.
“While the Board of Supervisors may find tribal sovereignty and Indian treaty rights inconvenient to their interests, they remain and must be respected,” Halftown’s statement said.
The Nation notes that Halftown was recognized as the tribe’s federal representative “because an overwhelming majority, more than 60 percent, of the Cayuga Nation selected him and the current council to represent them.”
That occurred in 2016.
“His role and leadership are undisputed and the campaigns against him do not represent the Nation members’ sentiment at large, only that of a marginal, disgruntled and noisy minority,” the statement read.
It goes on to say that the county, having failed at litigation, now appears to be changing its strategy, by aligning itself with this minority, “a group of individuals who have committed criminal acts against the Cayuga Nation’s members.”
“To be clear, Sam George (Cayuga Chief Sam George, leader of the Cayuga Council of Chiefs) aligned himself with the group that forcibly seized businesses from the Cayuga Nation, operated them for its own benefit and stole some $7 million from the Nation which still remains unaccounted for today,” the statement reads.
It calls the county’s engagement with the George faction “disingenuous” and a violation of the Cayuga Nation’s sovereignty by attempting to meddle in its internal governance.
“As a sovereign entity, interacting with the county on a government to government basis, only the Cayuga Nation can chose its leaders, whether Seneca County likes it or not,” it continues.
The statement touts Halftown’s leadership for nearly two decades, saying he has created jobs, advocated to protect Nation sovereignty, developed programs to bring members back to their original homeland and increased income to tribal members, plus tuition assistance for themselves and their children.
The county has not received a response from the BIA and other officials to its letter.