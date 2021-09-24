GENEVA — Hali Radecker of Geneva is the recipient of this year’s Athena Award for Continuing Education Scholarship.
Radecker, who is studying public policy and has worked at Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, was awarded $2,500 for the A.C.E. scholarship.
Her service with Safe Harbors — shelters supporting young women and women with children — and the Girls Sports Festival, which creates opportunities for women to try male-dominated sports such as archery, fencing, and boxing, and a multitude of other community engagement activities are just the start of her plans to better her community.
She has begun studying for a Master of Science degree in Public Policy at New York University’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service this fall. It is a full-time, intensive, one-year accelerated program including an internship.
“One major issue I would like to address once I begin my post-master’s career is that of childhood poverty,” Radecker said. “Childhood poverty is often a result of generational poverty, which brings up the issue that I find myself wanting to address most: income inequality.
“Due to the gender wage gap, women, and most predominately women of color are oftentimes more affected by poverty. Addressing this, as well as the issue of paid family leave, education accessibility, and childcare accessibility will greatly benefit women and children, creating positive change for future generations and beyond.”
The A.C.E. Scholarship supports women developing their capacity for leadership in the Finger Lakes by pursuing additional education. It’s awarded annually to one or more women who demonstrate the qualities promoted by the Athena International Program: excellence, creativity and initiative in their profession, valuable service by contributing time and energy to their community, and assistance to other women in reaching their full potential.
This year’s A.C.E. award was made possible by financial support from Kowalski Legal, Billsboro Winery, Phelps Service Center, Friends of Brian Kolb, Geneva Fit Club, Auto Specialist Repair, Muranda Cheese Company, Super Casuals, Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria, Lyons National Bank, D’Amico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Triana & Triana D.D.S., Generations Bank, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union, Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontics, The Eye Care Center, Finger Lakes Partners Insurance, Mackenzie Wyckoff, Tanya Taylor, Lillian Collins, Katharine Warner, Pim Larsson-Kovach, Mark & Lori Kowalski, Jim & Kristi Hoag, Ken & Eva Steadman, Barbara Roesch Rokow, James Dickson, Jackie Doyle, Catherine Chabrier, Mickey Schultz, Monica Smaltz, and Morgan Kowalski.