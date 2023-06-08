SENECA FALLS — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its next Business After Hours Networking Mixer at the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 14 from 4-6 p.m.
At 1 Canal St. in Seneca Falls, the hall is the nation’s first and oldest nonprofit organization and museum dedicated to honoring and celebrating the achievements of distinguished American women. In August 2020, the National Women’s Hall of Fame moved into the historic 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill in downtown Seneca Falls, where it uses the stories of its 293 inductees to inspire and engage all who visit.
Guests at the event will enjoy refreshments and networking while being able to take tours and learn more about the historic property. A presentation, drawings and group photo will take place shortly after 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members and is included for all 2023 BAH Season Pass holders. Reservations are required, so attendees are asked to RSVP no later than Tuesday, June 13, by contacting the Chamber at 315-789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com.
Business After Hours events are held on the second Wednesday of each month from either 4-6 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. The opportunity to host one of these events is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership. For more information, visit www.genevany.com.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce is a private, membership-based organization that specializes in public relations and marketing services for its customers by promoting the people, property, products, and services of each.
The chamber has a primary office in Geneva but is one of the only of its kind that offers specialty services, and operates on a regional level, serving members and customers throughout various counties and communities in the Finger Lakes.