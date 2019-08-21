GENEVA — City police issued a number of charges against a Clyde man whose truck veered over four lanes of traffic on Hamilton Street late Monday afternoon, sheared a utility pole and smashed into a brick pillar and fencing on the grounds of Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The crash also caused many residents and business to lose power, as well as snarling traffic.
Sgt. Matt Valenti said Juan R. Roman, 57, was charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, first-degree and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.
Valenti said the crash occurred about 5:30 when Roman, who was traveling west in the north lane of traffic, veered off the highway and struck a utility pole. The truck then crossed four lanes of traffic and hit a fence and pillars at HWS.
“How fortunate it is that he didn’t hit anyone else traveling,” Valenti said.
Traffic on Hamilton Street was diverted for about two hours while the crash scene was cleaned up and utility crews made a pole repair.
Valenti said Roman was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He was then taken to the Ontario County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
Valenti had no information on Roman’s arraignment.
