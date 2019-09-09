PHELPS — Hanson Aggregates has applied for a permit to expand its mining operation on Route 96 by 35 acres.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is considering the permit but first wants to consider any written comments submitted by the public. Those comments are due by Oct. 4 and should be mailed to Kristine M. Carlson, DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414. She also can be reached at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Hanson, headquartered in Jamesville in Onondaga County, currently operates a 189-acre permitted mine on Route 96. Mining above and below the water table is proposed in the expansion area.
The DEC has determined the project will not have a significant negative effect on the environment.
Documents related to the application are available for inspection at the Region 8 office in Avon during normal business hours. An appointment should be made with Carlson to facilitate the inspection of documents.