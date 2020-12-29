GENEVA — The children in Happiness House’s daycare program have been learning about animals and their different habitats. In doing so, each child was invited to choose an animal to research and create a sensory zoo.
Engaging in everyday activities like the zoo project allows for sensory play. The components have different textures, and that encourages healthy development of the students’ tactile senses.
The animals within the zoo can be manipulated by the children, so each child can have his/her animal explore another habitat that is different than their own.
Common objects and materials to design the zoos included Popsicle sticks to create fencing; toothpicks to build signs to label each habitat; coffee filters as icebergs; rice dyed green that was used for grass; and glitter replicated snow. Recycling bins were made of paper towels within each of the zoos to ensure the habitats were environmentally friendly.
“Happiness House’s daycare and preschool educators are highly committed to providing creative and motivating avenues within which children are encouraged and inspired to explore their world,” said Chris Shultz, director of Geneva Children’s Program and Clinical Services. “The children are engaging not only their senses, but their imaginations as they research and create their interactive masterpieces.”
Happiness House offers daycare services to children ages 3-5 at the Canandaigua and Geneva centers. Both centers are licensed by the state Office of Children and Family Services. Daycare is available year-round, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Children in the daycare program also participate in Happiness House’s New Friends Integrated Preschool program, with days and times varying each day due to COVID-19.
For more information on Happiness House’s daycare or New Friends Integrated Preschool, email Shultz at cshultz@happinesshouse.org or Lynne Colacino, director of Canandaigua Children’s Program, at lcolacino@happinesshouse.org.