GENEVA — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli recalled the story of his first foray into Democratic politics back in 1974.
"I thought that I really liked this woman running for lieutenant governor and I wanted to work on her campaign, so I literally just picked up the phone and called what I thought was her headquarters," DiNapoli said.
DiNapoli was referring to Mary Anne Krupsak — and it turned out the number DiNapoli had was not Krupsak's headquarters. Rather, it was her home — and her husband answered the phone.
"He told me, 'She's right here. Do you want to talk to her?' ” DiNapoli remembered.
It started a nearly 50-year friendship between the two.
DiNapoli calls Krupsak a dear friend, a mentor who filled him with encouragement for his political career and life in general.
He joined about 30 of Krupsak's friends and relatives at Halsey's restaurant in Geneva Saturday night to celebrate her 90th birthday. Also present was Gail Brewer, former New York City Council president and representative of the 6th Council District on Manhattan's upper west side. Krupsak was a role model for her as well, Brewer said.
Krupsak served as New York’s lieutenant governor from 1975-78 under Gov. Hugh Carey. She was the first woman to hold the office and the second in New York history to win a statewide election. The first was Florence Knapp, who was elected secretary of state in 1924. Before she was Carey’s lieutenant governor, Krupsak held a seat in the state Assembly.
"A few weeks," Sue Cohen, said when asked about how long it took to put the party together. Cohen met Krupsak when she first ran for office and later ended up working for her in Albany. Afterward, they owned several businesses together in Geneva and are now housemates in Varick, where Krupsak retired after she was done with politics.
"I wanted to do this for her while she could enjoy and appreciate it," Cohen said.
And Kruspak did. She said she was grateful so many people came out to share a dinner and help her celebrate. She was smiling and laughing as many people reminisced about their relationship with her and touted her accomplishments.
"Thank you for saving Radio City Music Hall," one woman told her.
"You know, she really did," Cohen said later. "A group of Japanese businessmen wanted to buy it and turn it into tennis courts. She even got Jackie O(nassis) involved, and they made it happen."
Others recalled family trips and summers away. Some thanked her for setting great examples for their children.
DiNapoli brought Krupsak a special gift: a copy of one of her campaign posters from 1974. He had saved it all these years and had it framed for the occasion Saturday.
"It was great," he said. "She didn't have one."