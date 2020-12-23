SENECA FALLS — With uncertainty over a congressional COVID-19 stimulus, BonaDent Dental Laboratories President and CEO Bruce Bonafiglia has given the company’s 265 full and part-time workers the biggest holiday bonuses in the company’s 72-year history.
Called a “holiday COVID relief payment,” the bonus will be $1,000 for the 240 full-time employees and $500 for its 25 part-timers.
“As the U.S. House and Senate continue to debate over whether another round of CARES ACT relief checks should be distributed, we knew we had to do something for our team to help make the holidays a little easier,” Bonafiglia said in a written statement from the fourth generation family-owned company.
“This Holiday COVID Relief Payment is our way of giving back to our employees, showing our gratitude for their ongoing dedication and to make their own holiday a brighter time,” he said.
Bonafiglia said BonaDent is as much a lifestyle as it is a workplace.
“Our people tend to stick around for a long time and are passionate about what they do. In return, we’re very grateful to be there for them during this difficult time,” he added.
Employees will receive the bonus with their next paycheck, in time for the holidays.
Bonafiglia said the company has offered bonuses in the past, but these were the largest and came as a surprise to the workers.
Long-time employee David Terrazas said that 2020 has been a difficult year around the globe and locally.
“Yet through it all, the Bonafiglia family has been laser focused on what matters most, the people who make BonaDent Dental Laboratories,” Terrazas said. “From the outset, the Bonafiglia family has taken numerous steps to assure their employees were taken care of and treated with dignity throughout the pandemic.”
He called the holiday bonus “a truly unexpected, generous gift from the family” as a gesture of their belief that people come first — and not just saying it but showing how much they do care.
In April, many of BonaDent’s dentist customers were forced to shut down for emergency dentistry only. The company’s demand for restorations decreased to less than 20 percent of normal volumes. Rather than stay idle, BonaDent decided to shift its CAD/CAM department operations away from making dental restorations to manufacturing PPE face shields. They have made more than 7,000 face shields and donated them to frontline workers, nursing homes, police, fire and EMT professionals throughout upstate New York, as well as the surrounding communities in their satellite labs in South Carolina, Florida and soon to be opened Tennessee site.
The company also collected used donated equipment from dental offices, including gowns, gloves and masks, to help support area hospitals that are on the frontline of the pandemic.
When the pandemic first hit, the company assisted furloughed workers by covering their health, dental and vision insurance. All employees also received a retention bonus after the dentistry shutdown was lifted, along with a $100 gift card, two days of additional paid time off and three days off early holiday pay. Free boxed lunches also were given to employees with school-aged children remaining at home.
The Bonafiglia family also made over $200,000 in donations to various community organizations, including the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, Finger Lakes Health Foundation in Geneva, the Seneca County House of Concern, and the Seneca Falls school district.
BonaDent was founded in 1948 and is now one of the five largest privately-owned dental laboratories in the country, experiencing more than three decades of steady growth.