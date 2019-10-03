GENEVA — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has identified a total of 87 confirmed harmful algal blooms for the 2019 season — although the number is expected to dwindle now that fall has arrived.
The identified HABs include 71 samples confirmed through testing. Sixteen more were judged to be HABs by photographic evidence.
Pure Waters representatives are trained to monitor the shoreline of the lake for the presence of algal blooms during the summer. That monitoring will end this Sunday.
“The large number, as compared to last year, is a testament to the dedicated volunteers getting out and searching, not necessarily that there are more blooms,” said Frank D’Orio, SPLWA’s HABs director. “We are finding more because we look more.”
D’Orio said the Seneca Lake HABs seasons has “definitely peaked.” Testing from Sept. 23-29 only found three HAB blooms.
D’Orio is completing two years as HABs program director and will be leaving that position to become Pure Waters’ vice president for operations. Bill Roege, the current Northwest Regional coordinator and assistant HABs director, will take over for D’Orio.
There will be a seasonal wrap-up at a Seneca Lake HABs Forum at Hobart and William Smith Colleges Oct. 23. More details will be released when finalized.