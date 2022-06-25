GENEVA — Harry Gramling might have worked on engines as part of his many decades in the tire and auto-repair business, but he also possessed an internal motor that propelled him to success at a time when few Blacks owned their own businesses.
That energy and enthusiasm served him well in his other business: saving souls.
Harry Gramling died June 8 at Geneva General Hospital after a short illness. He was 83.
He displayed a vitality not often seen for one in his 80s, said his son, Harry Jr., who friends and family call Junior.
“I don’t see people in that age in that health,” he said of his father, a man of relentless energy all of his life.
That capacity for hard work served him well, his family agreed.
Consider when he returned to the auto repair and tire business in 1985 while still working for American Can Co. in Fairport. He worked the night shift at the plant, and after finishing his shift, would drive back to Geneva and grab some sleep in his car outside the shop before opening the tire store.
His energy, and an ability to fix virtually anything, had led him to start his own tire business in 1971 after working for the late Jimmy Richmond at the former Firestone store on Exchange Street in Geneva. He opened Gramling’s General Tire Store on Lyons Road (Route 14) while starting a family with wife Marcell, whom he married the same year. They eventually had seven children.
Gramling’s experience as a Firestone manager and outside salesman served him well at his fledgling business, she said, noting she helped him with the company’s books.
But the business was shut down suddenly by what was then called Lincoln Rochester Bank.
“They never really gave a valid reason for it,” Marcell said. “We were never behind in our payments to the bank. The only thing Harry could figure out was Lewis General Tire was being threatened by him because he was growing so fast in the area.”
Undeterred, Harry continued to take on repair jobs from his home.
“One day I told him, ‘You need to get a real job,’ because I got tired of cleaning up the grease that was being tracked in,” Marcell said.
Even with a good-paying job at American Can, Gramling worked on the side, opening a fix-it company that took advantage of his wide-ranging mechanical talents while on a layoff from the company.
Seeing the end nearing for American Can in Fairport, Harry made preparations to open a new tire business on Border City Road. There, he and his wife, with help from his children, operated a successful business, The Tire Store And Car Wash, until 2003, when the couple retired and Harry moved on to full-time pastoring.
“He always had that business mind, and he was his own man,” Marcell said.
In a 1987 story in the Finger Lakes Times, Harry talked about the challenge of running a business as a Black man at a time when so few did.
“I think it’s harder for a minority to open a business in Geneva because of mistrust and prejudice,” he said. “Someone will call and everything seems great. Then they come in and notice I’m Black, and they ask for the owner or manager. When I tell them I am the owner or manager, they get this look of wonderment on their face. Will the car be done properly? They get a little skeptical. … We have to put out good work to overcome that mistrust.”
Junior and Mark, a former Geneva city councilor, said their father instilled a strong work ethic at an early age.
“We all had to, as children, sweep the shop,” Mark said. “Junior took on the mechanical and became his main mechanic.”
If you wanted a nice pair of sneakers or a video game, expect to roll up your sleeves, the brothers said.
“We had to move tires from one place to the other on the property,” Mark recalled of one particular chore. “It was hard. He made sure you worked for whatever we are going to get.”
Harry, a 1958 Geneva High School graduate who was born in Florida, was raised by his grandparents and never knew his own father.
“He talked about it, not knowing his dad,” Mark said.
“It was one of his biggest drivers to be a good father,” Junior added.
Marcell talked about what a loving man her husband was.
“I was just pleased to be his wife,” she said, noting that he would borrow the words of an old song he knew when expressing how he felt about her: “Thank you for being my wife.”
His enthusiasm for business served him well in his other job: serving the Lord.
After accepting his Savior in 1971, Harry became an evangelist, first house to house and later with the creation of a church in 1980 called First Love C.O.G.I.C., which began in his home, moved to a spot on Lewis Street in Geneva soon after, and then to Genesee Park. In 1998, he became bishop over God’s Revealed Truth Inc., whose headquarters are in the former Border City School on Border City Road; it’s where the Gramling children attended school.
Mark said the people skills his father possessed were important to his business and spiritual work.
“His ability to relate to people served him well in life,” he said, “and helping people as well.”
“He became a great man, not just to his children,” Junior said. “He became a father figure to many.”
While work was important, Harry also loved to get away — not to the bright lights, but to the starlit skies.
“He wasn’t going to the city,” Mark said. “He was going to the woods. He loved nature.”
Facing the end of his life at the hospital, Harry delivered some final loving words for his beloved family in a conference call:
“One faith; one god; one belief; no other.”
To his wife: “Baby, I don’t want to leave you, but I gotta go home.”
Junior, Mark and sister Brenda Strongs said Harry led a fulfilling life in service to others and his wife and family.
“He put in his work three times over,” Junior said. “He lived his life for the people. He really loved the Lord and God’s people. And he really loved his children.”
In turn, his children loved and admired their father.
“Dad was a great man,” Brenda said. “I miss him.”
Marcell said she is “still in mourning” over losing her husband of 51 years, but is comforted with the belief that she and Harry will be together again in the next life.