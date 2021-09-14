NEWARK — When school opened Sept. 7, Newark Central School District Superintendent Susan Hasenauer spent the first hour of her morning on bus No. 91 as Lincoln and Perkins school students were taken to begin their first day at their respective schools.
“Nothing is better than seeing the excitement in the eyes of a child on the opening day of school or watching their proud parents take pictures as they board the bus,” Hasenauer said. “I had the opportunity to not only experience those first magical moments, but also had the immense privilege to greet each student by name alongside Mary VanDuyne, the bus driver, and Mandy Hutt, the monitor.
“It’s so amazing how simple connections and the feeling of being welcomed and recognized sets the tone for the day. For our youngest riders who were leaving home to go to school for the first time, being greeted with a positive message created a culture on bus 91 that promoted a sense of belonging, giving students the social and emotional support that helps them feel invested in their day and part of the school community. It’s a win, win for both and sets a positive tone for every student the rest of the day, which is all part of the journey that makes Newark home.”
After her early-morning bus ride, Hasenauer went to each of the five school buildings and bus garage and left inspirational T-shirts for every school district employee.