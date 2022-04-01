GENEVA — When the city ordered Nardozzi Companies’ Solid Waste Division to stop commercial hauling because it didn’t have proper licensing, the company lost a significant amount of business.
Nardozzi might soon have another crack at city business.
After extensive discussion at the regular City Council meeting in March and a follow-up work session Monday night, members have crafted changes to the city’s solid waste management ordinance that will broaden choices for commercial and residential trash hauling.
Nardozzi Companies’ President James Nardozzi said Thursday that he had learned of the proposed changes. He called them “amazing and fair. A local competitor with excellent service and excellent pricing is good for the community in so many ways.”
Under the modified ordinance that will come before Council for approval, the city will allow four residential and four commercial haulers in the city, Ward 5 Councilor Ken Camera explained. They would be charged a fee for each license, Camera noted.
“You can buy both licenses if you want to do commercial and residential,” he noted. “We agreed that we wanted to be more flexible.”
The fee structure does not change, City Clerk Lori Guinan noted.
“If they choose to pick up trash on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, they pay $250 per day of the week for the year,” she said. “If they choose to pick up on Friday, they pay $750 for the year. Example: If they choose to pick up trash Monday through Friday, they would pay $1,750 for a one-year license.”
Further, said Camera, Council is expected to propose that the Department of Public Works evaluate the performance of haulers when permits are renewed, with two or three performance criteria yet to be outlined.
“If there are issues, we’ll take that into consideration,” Camera said.
Other changes would allow roll-off companies to operate in the city without a license so long as they pay a one-time fee.
All haulers operating in the city would need to demonstrate they have at least $1 million in insurance, he said.
“We’re assuming they do, but we’ll have it put in the ordinance,” Camera said.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III likes where the ordinance is going. He pushed heavily for changes at last month’s Council meeting after Nardozzi was issued a cease-and-desist order.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “We are trying to iron out all the kinks to make it workable for all. One of our main concerns in rewriting the ordinance is to be fair and balanced on all fronts and being lenient where it makes sense, but still having oversight on who does business within our city.
“One thing we all agree on is pickup days will stay the same. All in all we are getting to the final stages, but like I said, we are trying to be fair and balanced without putting more on the plate for staff and code enforcement.”
Guinan said the changes have been turned over to the city attorney’s staff for review, but she was unsure as of Thursday if a resolution will be on City Council’s April 6 meeting agenda.