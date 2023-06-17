ROMULUS — In a role reversal, incumbent Supervisor David Hayes is being challenged in a Republican Party primary on June 27.
Four years ago, Hayes was the challenger to longtime incumbent David Kaiser. Hayes won and now faces a challenge from Peter Jennings for support from the town’s 497 registered Republicans.
Any Democratic candidate would be chosen at a June 26 party caucus.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Name: David Hayes
Address: 2837 Swick Road.
Age: 62.
Education: NA.
Professional experience: Air Force, 30 years; owner of K&D Enterprises.
Political experience: Member of Romulus Planning Board, 1992-95; town zoning officer, 1996-99; Town Board member, 2019; supervisor since 2020.
Family: Two sons and a daughter
You are completing your first, four-year term. Why are you seeking reelection?
I love the community and the county. The diversity of the people and cultures makes it a challenge to blend and keep it growing.
What do you see as your three accomplishments you are most proud of?
Getting the water main replacement finally underway after four years of work by getting a $1.25 million grant. Working closely with other county supervisors to get county employees up to equal pay with other counties. Forming a new water department for the town with a water treatment facility.
What are the major issues facing the town?
Our biggest and most important issue is the closure of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus and what is the path forward.
What would you focus on if reelected?
Expansion of water from the new water plant to provide a new water source to the hamlet of Romulus and surrounding hamlets. Getting the federal government to pay for a major portion of the expansion. When the Seneca Army Depot was closed and the government did the decommission, they realized the vast amount of contamination they caused, and now that has reached Seneca Lake and is spreading toward Cayuga Lake. It’s only a matter of time before the entire town has issues. Municipal water is needed to ensure the residents have safe and clean water.
What are the most important county issues you have and would continue to focus on?
The most pressing is ambulance service. The north end is in trouble, and trying to find a solution that meets the needs for all county residents is going to be challenging, along with the new way the state provides funding that we normally receive from the federal government will be kept by the state and left up to the county to fund. This is going to be accomplished over a three-year period that allows counties to slowly rework budgets to keep medical health services.
Any comments on your challenger?
He is a very challenging candidate. He is very smart and dedicated to anything he gets involved in.
Name: Peter Jennings.
Address: 6682 Elm Beach Road.
Age: 37.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering technology.
Professional experience: Various engineering positions.
Political experience: Member of South Seneca Board of Education for 5½ years, board president for three years.
Family: Wife Donna; six children.
What factors went into your decision to challenge Mr. Hayes?
I have always been interested in local politics. I have served on the South Seneca school board for 5½ years, serving as president for three years. Having the time to do the job has kept me from pursuing the supervisor position in the past. The pandemic changed that. I now work from home, so I have more flexibility, which gives me the time commitment that is required to do the job.
Do you have specific concerns about the incumbent?
I mentioned that having the time to do the job was a priority of mine. I have heard from many residents that Supervisor Hayes misses a lot of meetings. I would make attendance at meetings, both at the town and county levels, a priority.
If you win the primary and are elected in November, what would be your priorities at the town level?
Priorities in the town would be making sure the water plant gets set up and is managed properly. I want to work with local and state government officials to find a proper reuse for the former Willard Drug Treatment Campus. Keeping taxes low in these current economic times to help relieve our citizens and local businesses that are struggling will also be a priority.
What would be your priorities as a member of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors?
Priorities at the county level would be to find programs that attract businesses and increase tourism. I would work to keep taxes low and ensure we are preserving the beauty and charm of our small towns throughout Seneca County. I want to make sure the south-end towns have representation when determining Willard DTC, Seneca Army Depot, and Camp Babcock-Hovey revitalization plans.
What are the major issues facing the town and how would you deal with them?
The largest issue is Willard. Working with the IDA and county on reuse. Ensuring whatever happens at the site is well received by citizens. Expanding the water in the town, where appropriate. Working with the county to help find and stop leaks at the old Depot that are increasing the cost of water.