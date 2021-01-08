WATERLOO — Once again, Bob Hayssen was reelected chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors in a close race against Don Trout.
Hayssen, a Varick Republican, received eight votes at the board’s organizational meeting Wednesday; Trout received six. Hayssen ultimately prevailed by the weighted vote, 471-279.
Hayssen voted for his own return to the chairmanship, as did Paul Kronenwetter, Mike Ferrara and Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, David Hayes of Romulus, Mike Reynolds of Covert, and Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette. Mike Enslow and Jim Cleere of Waterloo, Ernie Brownell of Junius, Ron McGreevy of Tyre, and Joseph Borst of Ovid joined Trout in voting for the Waterloo Republican.
In 2020, Hayssen and Trout each received seven votes in their bids to be chairman, but Hayssen triumphed by virtue of more weighted votes.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, supervisors voted to reappoint Mitch Rowe as county manager for a new, one-year term.
Other 2021 appointments and designations:
• Board finance director: Reynolds.
• Jury Board member: Reynolds.
• Republican Majority Leader: Trout.
• Democratic Minority Leader: Lorenzetti.
• County Finance Director: Halle Stevens.
• Official county newspapers: Finger Lakes Times and Ovid Gazette.