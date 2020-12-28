WATERLOO — Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen will seek another year as chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors when the board reorganizes for 2021 in January.
A Republican, Hayssen is a self-employed contractor who served as chairman two years earlier and then again last year. He narrowly defeated Don Trout of Waterloo for the chairmanship for 2020. Hayssen and Trout each received seven votes, but Hayssen received more weighted votes.
He said the main issues facing the county in the coming year are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and related financial issues, taking steps regarding the county’s two south end wastewater treatment plants, issues related to the sale and reuse of the former Hillside Children’s Center and getting the county’s tax foreclosure lawsuit against the Cayuga Indian Nation before the Supreme Court of the United States.
The 14-member board is scheduled to reorganize for 2021 at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Supervisors Chambers on the third floor of the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive.