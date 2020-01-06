WATERLOO — A new chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will be seated this year.
The question is whether it will be Bob Hayssen of Varick or Don Trout of Waterloo. A selection will be made at today’s organizational meeting.
The two Republicans are vying for election by the 14-member board, which has an 11-2 Republican majority. Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart is not registered in a party, but ran and won on the Democratic line.
If the board’s Republicans are split between Trout and Hayssen, the board’s two Democrats and Barnhart could be the deciding votes.
Other organizational appointments and designations for the year on the agenda are:
• Clerk of the Board, now held by Margaret Li.
• Finance Director of the board, now held by Michael Reynolds, R-Covert.
• County Attorney, now held by David Ettman.
• Public Defender, now held by Michael Mirras.
• County Historian, now held by Walter Gable.
• Off-Track Betting Director, now held by Richard Ricci.
• Jury Board member, now Reynolds.
• The Republicans will select a majority leader. That also will be someone new after the departure of last year’s majority leader, Lee Davidson of Lodi.
• The Democrats will select a minority leader, a position held by Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette.
• Designation of official newspapers.
The 2020 board will consists of eight holdovers and six new members.
The holdovers are Trout, Hayssen, Reynolds, Lorenzetti, Ron McGreevy of Tyre, Ernest Brownell of Junius, Paul Kronenwetter and Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls.
Newcomers are Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls, David Hayes of Romulus, Joseph Borst of Ovid, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, James Cleere and Michael Enslow of Waterloo.