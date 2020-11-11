GENEVA — It has been more than 50 years since Robert “Bobby” Sheradin died in Vietnam, but not a day goes by that his cousin doesn’t think about him.
“I miss him every day,” Curt Sheradin said. “When he got out of the military we were going to get a farm together. Half of me was gone when I learned he died.”
The Times spoke to several members of the Sheradin family in the run-up to Veterans Day, as well as a friend and co-worker of Bobby’s at American Can Co. The family also provided numerous letters Bobby wrote.
He was drafted in the summer of 1969, assigned to basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., and advanced training at Fort Lewis, Wash., and spent three weeks in Vietnam before he died.
Bobby wrote his final correspondence written Dec. 26, 1969, they day before he was killed at the age of 20. Those letters paint a picture of a terribly homesick kid who was trying to make the best of the situation.
“A couple of things stand out after reading all this and talking to family,” said Mike Sullivan, another cousin. “He was a small-town kid who wanted to do what was right and fight for his country, despite the fears he had. He could have easily gotten out because he was the only son (in his family). He volunteered to sweep mines, but (a fellow soldier) stepped on a U.S. mine that was not supposed to be active and blew them both up.
“(Bobby) was a simple kid who just wanted to make his parents proud.”
Pfc. Robert Donald Sheradin was born Nov. 4, 1949 in Geneva. He grew up at the corner of Gambee Road and Route 14, where his father Donald, a World War II veteran, owned Don’s Welding.
“I was with him all the time and we would go woodchuck hunting every Sunday,” said Curt Sheradin, who described himself as more like a brother to Bobby than a cousin. “He liked to work on cars and was really into drag racing. That’s what he was interested in, even in the Army. He would send money home and have his parents buy parts for his ’63 Impala SS.”
Bobby graduated from Geneva High School in 1967. He worked at “The Can,” as American Can Co. was known to locals, before he was drafted. He befriended a co-worker, Paul Doan of Penn Yan, during that time.
“We would hang out together and have coffee, have lunch together,” Doan recalled. “He was very quiet, but we talked a lot about cars and who had a better one. We got into some trouble together at work, and our boss caught us one time, but we talked our way out of it. We had a good laugh about that.”
While the family would not confirm it, Doan said Bobby’s father bought his son a bus ticket for Canada after he was drafted.
Donald Sheradin died just a few years ago at the age of 97.
“He refused to dodge the draft,” Doan said of Bobby. “He said, ‘It is my duty to go and that is what I am doing to do.’ He wanted to honor his commitment.”
However, Bobby’s family was in agreement that he was not cut out for Vietnam. Another cousin, Sandy (Sheradin) Schempp, was about 16 when Bobby went off to war.
“We were playmates as kids and spent a lot of time together. Bobby was compassionate, kind and always helpful,” she recalled. “He did not have a fighter’s personality at all. He represented a whole group of men who were drafted ... and were sent off to war without any preparation. He had the attitude that I am not coming back.”
Schempp said her brother David served in Vietnam as an artillery soldier, and returned before Bobby went over.
“Bobby had no training. My brother had a year and a half of training, but he was artillery while Bobby was infantry,” she said. “I remember him telling Bobby to keep your head low, stay off the front lines and don’t volunteer for anything. But he volunteered to go forward — just what my brother told him not to do.
“It was a shock when I learned he died and I was terribly disappointed,” Schempp continued. “I was so bitter about why they would do this to him. They sent over a person who couldn’t handle it.
“Bobby’s father was the only family member in his generation who was in World War II, and I think Bobby felt it was his duty and responsibility to show respect for his country. You don’t get people like Bobby anymore. That was a very different war and they just determined your future. It was just awful, and I hope they don’t do anything like it again.”
Another cousin, Gale Sheradin, was working at an Agway plant in Pennsylvania when he learned of Bobby’s death.
“We bought grain out of the Finger Lakes and from farmers there. One of the people who delivered grain from there told me about Bobby’s death the day after it was announced in the Finger Lakes,” he said. “It was a very sad day for our family. He was a very nice young man. It was a real loss for our family.”
Doan learned of Bobby’s death while he was working at American Can. Bobby’s mother, Alice, was a secretary there.
“The day we found out, we were punching out to go to lunch and saw a fellow in a full-dress uniform,” Doan said. “Of course, we made some smart remark like, ‘Why did you come here, to get a real job?’ When we got back, word came down that Bobby had been killed. We felt rather small for making that remark.”
Decades passed before Doan finally reached out to Bobby’s family and met another cousin, Lou Sheradin, in Penn Yan. Lou gave Doan copies of Bobby’s letters to his family — from the day he was drafted until he was killed.
“That was a hard time. It took me a few weeks to read them all, because I knew the conclusion,” Doan said. “I later found Bobby’s grave at Glenwood Cemetery and have visited it.”
Shortly after Bobby died, his family created the Robert Sheradin Memorial Service Award. Although it is no longer active, for years it was given to a Geneva High senior who demonstrated the characteristics of school citizenship and unselfish service that Bobby exemplified during his high school days.
Bobby’s mother, along with his sister, Linda — Linda was in college when Bobby went to Vietnam — died in 1990. Linda’s daughter, Amy Whitney, who lives in Washington state and never met her uncle, typed all of Bobby’s handwritten letters that were supplied to the Times, as well as sending photos.
Whitney noted that two other relatives live out west: Shaun Blackham in Washington and Trent Blackham in Utah.
While Bobby’s time in Vietnam was short and tragic, his family believes he should be recognized after all these years. He was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously through an effort by then-local Congressman Sam Stratton.
“I wanted to honor and remember him, because he was a hero in my eyes,” Sullivan said. “He could have avoided the draft, but when they called his number he went.”