CANANDAIGUA — Three Canandaigua Lake swimming beaches have been closed due to elevated levels of bacteria, the result of Sunday’s torrential rain.
In a press release, Ontario County Public Health officials said the swimming areas of Kershaw Park in Canandaigua, Deep Run Park in Gorham, and Onanda Park in Canandaigua were closed after laboratory testing showed the bacteria. They will remain closed until testing confirms the water is safe.
Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said all public beaches in the county are tested regularly.
Heavy rains and flooding washed contaminated storm water into the lake. Testing on Tuesday showed levels of E. coli and other coliform bacteria above quality standards for beach water set by the state Department of Health.
“These types of bacteria come from human and animal waste. Elevated levels increase the risk for waterborne illnesses,” Beer said. “Beach water may appear clear, but it could still contain germs you can’t see.”
People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with contaminated water. If contact does occur, wash with soap and water, then rinse thoroughly with clean water.
Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick if they are exposed. Symptoms of swimming-related illnesses include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, skin rashes, and eye and ear infections.
Beer said people can take the following steps to stay healthy when visiting natural bodies of water:
• Check online for beach closures before swimming.
• Keep lake water and sand out of your mouth and children’s mouths.
• Cover open cuts or wounds before going in the water.
• Wash your hands before eating food.
• Don’t swim near storm drains or pipes along the beach.
• Avoid swimming after heavy rain.
John Goodwin, Canandaigua’s city manager, said the city’s water supply was not compromised.
“The Canandaigua municipal water supply is not affected by the bacteria detected at Canandaigua beaches,” he said. “Municipal water is treated, tested as required by the state Department of Health, and is safe to drink.”