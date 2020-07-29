HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Public Health Department is encouraging parents and guardians to schedule well-child visits and vaccines soon, before school starts.
Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said many children in the county have missed well-child checkups due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recommended, age-specific vaccines are sometimes given during those visits.
“These preventative vaccines can be lifesaving,” she said. “Many childhood vaccines help provide lifelong immunity. Vaccines have been tested and are proven to be safe.”
Public health officials said skipping vaccines could impact the health of the community, and missing vaccines could mean an increase in diseases including measles, influenza, meningitis, and whooping cough (pertussis).
“Do your part to keep our community healthy. Keeping your child on the recommended vaccine schedule will help to prevent outbreaks among young children during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Beer said. “Don’t wait. Be sure that your child has all the recommended vaccines today.”
Officials said additional ways to improve healthcare for children include:
• Do not skip appointments. Schedule your child’s routine visit and vaccines, especially if they are less than 2 years old.
• Let your child’s doctor know if you have questions or concerns. They will check your child’s development.
• For the safety of your family, ask your doctor’s office about the steps they are taking to keep your family healthy when you visit.